Commissioner inaugurates restored Park in Satellite Town

SARGODHA, Dec 30 (APP): Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Tuesday inaugurated park in Satellite Town block X after completing renovation work by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).
According to the spokesperson for the commissioner’s office here, residents and children
participated in the inauguration ceremony, during which children planted saplings alongside the commissioner and pledged to ensure the park’s protection, maintenance, and sustainability.
Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Rai Muhammad Yasir Bhatti, Managing Director
PHA Muhammad Arshad, and Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Majid bin Ahmed were also present.
The commissioner appreciated the timely and quality completion of the project and commended the officers and workers of PHA for their efforts.
