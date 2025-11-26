Commissioner Hyderabad Visits New Hospital Block , Digital Examination Centre at LUMHS Jamshoro

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Nov 26 (APP):Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Hussain Abbasi paid an official visit to Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, where he inspected the newly constructed hospital block and the Central Examination Centre, which now conducts online examinations for students across all disciplines.

During the visit, Vice Chancellor Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan warmly welcomed the Commissioner and briefed him on the university’s academic advancements, infrastructure expansion, and healthcare improvements benefiting the community.

The Commissioner also interacted with patients at the new hospital block, enquiring about treatment facilities, service standards, and medical availability.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi said,

“LUMHS stands as a key institution delivering both quality medical education and healthcare services in the region. The upgraded hospital facilities along with a modern online examination system demonstrate a commitment to transparency, merit, and improved public service.”

He appreciated the efforts of the university administration and assured continued cooperation for initiatives that strengthen healthcare systems and medical education across the division.