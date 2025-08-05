Tuesday, August 5, 2025
HomeDomesticCommissioner Hyderabad pays tribute to police Martyrs on Youm-e-Shuhada
Domestic

Commissioner Hyderabad pays tribute to police Martyrs on Youm-e-Shuhada

8
- Advertisement -
HYDERABAD, Aug 05 (APP):The Divisional Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi attended the solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Police Lines Hyderabad, in observance of Youm-e-Shuhada Sindh Police, honoring the courageous officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty.
The ceremony was organized by the Hyderabad Range Police and was graced by the Deputy Inspector General of Police along with officers of all ranks. Deputy Commissioners, SSPs from across the division, personnel from the Armed Forces, Rangers, civil society members, and the families of the martyrs were also present at the event.
On this occasion, DC Abbasi lauded the unmatched bravery and sacrifice of the fallen heroes, saying that “the martyrs of Sindh Police are the pride of our nation. Their supreme sacrifices in the pursuit of peace and security will forever be remembered.”
The event served not only as a tribute but also as a powerful reminder of the ongoing commitment and resilience of Sindh’s law enforcement in the face of adversity.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Currency rates of NBP

Youth drowns in River Chenab

Foreign exchange rates

JUI-F chief slams Indian oppression on Youm-e-Istehsal, vows support to Kashmiris

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan