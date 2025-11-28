Commissioner Hazara reviews progress on mega development projects in the region

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Nov 28 (APP):Commissioner Hazara Division Fayaz Ali Shah, on Friday chaired an important Monitoring and Evaluation meeting on Thursday to review the progress of mega development projects underway across the division.

During the session, the DMO (E&M) gave a comprehensive briefing on the status of ongoing schemes, highlighting the pace of work, challenges faced by executing agencies, and key quality-related observations.

Commissioner Fayaz Ali Shah directed all departments that no compromise on construction standards would be tolerated under any circumstances.

He stressed that every executing agency must ensure the timely and quality completion of its respective development projects.

He further instructed authorities to accelerate work on public-demand projects and immediately address the deficiencies, technical issues, and shortcomings identified by the DMO to avoid delays.

The Commissioner reiterated that transparent monitoring, timely completion, and high-quality execution of development schemes are top government priorities.

He directed all departments to maintain strict oversight of both the pace and standard of work to ensure efficient delivery of public services.