Commissioner Hazara forms special committee to eliminate encroachment

ABBOTTABAD, Aug 19 (APP):Following the recent spell of heavy rains that triggered severe urban flooding in Abbottabad, Commissioner Hazara Fayaz Ali Shah on Tuesday has constituted a special committee to identify and remove encroachments obstructing the city’s drainage system.

Chairing an emergency meeting on the issue, the Commissioner reviewed the causes, damages, and possible remedies to counter the recurring problem of flooding.

He noted that widespread encroachments on sewerage lines, drains, water passages, and bridges were a key factor behind the inundation of residential and commercial areas.

The newly formed committee has been tasked with conducting a detailed survey of affected areas, marking encroachments, and preparing a comprehensive plan for their removal. It will also demarcate water channels and other structures affected by unlawful constructions. The relevant departments have been directed to issue legal notices to violators. A report with recommendations is to be submitted to the Commissioner’s office within three days.

Commissioner Shah warned that negligence or laxity on the matter would not be tolerated, emphasizing that the protection of citizens’ lives and property must remain the top priority.

He urged all institutions concerned to take swift and effective steps to ensure a lasting solution to urban flooding in Abbottabad.