Commissioner for improving city parks condition

MULTAN, Apr 07 (APP):Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan on Monday pledged to improve condition of all the parks in the city and made functional a beautiful stone-structure fountain at Arts Council park that was dysfunctional for the last several years.
The commissioner conducted visits to different parks in the city and checked different parts of the parks besides talking to visitors to get their feedback and suggestions.
He issued instructions and ordered for improving condition of washrooms and lighting arrangements.
He said beautiful stone structure fountain that was dysfunctional for the last several years
at the Arts Council park had also been made functional.
The commissioner said he would continue to visit city parks to bring about further
improvement.
