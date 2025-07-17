Commissioner for celebrating Independence day, Marka-e-Haq in befitting manner

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon presided over a meeting in his office at Shahbaz Building regarding the celebration of Independence Day and the Marka-e-Haq with enthusiasm.

On this occasion, the Commissioner Hyderabad said that August 14 was being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country every year, however this year, along with the joy of Independence Day, District administration would also celebrate the Marka-e-Haq.

The Marka-e-Haq is a great victory of our forces and nation which has increased the prestige of our country all over the world.

Commissioner said that Pakistan was the peace-loving nation, but if violence is imposed, we know how to give a befitting reply.

He further said that from August 1, we will start celebrating our Independence Day. From tomorrow, national flags will be hoisted on government buildings and vehicles.

On August 4, flower petals will be sprinkled on the tombs of martyrs in the districts of the division and the heirs of the martyrs will be honored.

We will show our patriotism by wearing Pakistani flag badges on our clothes pockets.

He said that each district of the division should prepare to celebrate Independence Day and the struggle for justice with enthusiasm and enthusiasm with the characteristics of their respective regions, as in Thatta, historical places and buildings will be decorated with electric lights.

He further said that fishermen of coastal districts should be encouraged to hoist the national flag on their boats and major programs should be organized on different days of August with the cooperation of town chairmen, political figures and other dignitaries. Especially on the night of August 13, colorful programs of Independence Day should be organized in all districts and fireworks and other national songs programs should be started at 12 o’clock.

The Commissioner Hyderabad further said that during the monsoon season as well as the celebrations of August 14, the absence and negligence of government employees will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

On this occasion, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro said in his speech that Hyderabad Independence Day will also be celebrated with enthusiasm. A grand program will be organized at the Mayor’s Secretariat, Hyderabad on the night of August 13, in which a program of fireworks and national songs will also be held, while on other days, cricket matches will also be organized at the Niyaz Stadium, Hyderabad, as well as other programs.

On this occasion, ADC-1 Gada, Hussain Soomro informed about the preparations for celebrating Independence Day and the struggle for right with enthusiasm in Hyderabad. Town chairmen, representatives of NGOs, police department and other officers were also present in the meeting, while deputy commissioners of other districts of the division participated through video link.