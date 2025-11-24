Commissioner for 30 unique green parkways at Multan Avenue

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Nov 24 (APP):Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan paid a surprise visit to Multan Avenue on Monday and reviewed the ongoing construction work in detail. He said the project includes the establishment of 30 green parkways, each designed with unique facilities for citizens.

He directed the departments concerned to ensure the use of high-quality construction material, warning that no negligence would be tolerated. The commissioner also instructed that the project must be completed within the stipulated time and stressed the need to further accelerate the pace of work.

Aamir Kareem Khan issued special orders to prepare the green belt and parking area as model zones within the next two to three weeks. He said the model area would help citizens understand the actual shape of the project.

He further directed the installation of safety measures and warning signs at the construction site to facilitate the public.The commissioner expressed confidence that the Multan Avenue project would bring significant improvements to the city’s traffic flow and overall infrastructure.