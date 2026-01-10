Commissioner directs for geo-tagging of price control magistrates ensuring transparency

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 10 (APP):Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak on Saturday directed to start geo-tagging of Price Control Magistrates to ensure transparency of field activities. He instructed officers to further accelerate public-interest measures, continue indiscriminate action against profiteering and hoarding, and ensure effective monitoring in the field.

He issued these directives during an important divisional-level review meeting regarding the overall performance of Price Control Magistrates, which was held under his chairmanship.

During the meeting, he was briefed on the daily performance of Price Control Magistrates, revealing that during the last 24 hours, a total of 6,268 inspections were conducted across Rawalpindi Division, resulting in 510 violations being reported. Fines amounting to Rs. 511,000.0 were imposed, 11 premises were sealed, and 9 individuals were arrested.

According to the details, in District Rawalpindi, 2,871 inspections led to 43 violations, fines of Rs. 296,000.0 were imposed, and 8 premises were sealed. In District Attock, 1,493 inspections resulted in 278 violations, fines of Rs. 168,500.0 were imposed, 2 premises were sealed, and 9 FIRs were registered.

In District Jhelum, 721 inspections revealed 52 violations, fines of Rs. 15,500 were imposed, and 2 premises were sealed. In District Chakwal, 617 inspections led to 36 violations with fines amounting to Rs. 19,000.0 Similarly in Murree, 566 inspections resulted in 101 violations and fines of Rs. 12,009.0 were imposed.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioners of Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum and Murree, ADCs, Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Price Control Magistrates, and officers of concerned departments.