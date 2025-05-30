31.6 C
Islamabad
Friday, May 30, 2025
Domestic

Commissioner chairs meeting to review arrangements for DEC, 2025

KOHAT, May 30 (APP):An important meeting on Friday was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner,  Syed Moatasim Billah Shah  to review arrangements for Divisional Education Conference (DEC) 2025.
The District Education Officer (Male) Zahoor Khan and District Education Officer (Female), Bibi Razia participated in the meeting. Detailed consultations were held on the preparations, arrangements and program details of the proposed conference in the meeting.
The commissioner termed such events as very important for promoting education and said that such conferences not only motivate teachers and students but also play a key role in improving standard of education.
Th Divisional Education Conference  will be held on  May 31, at Iftikhar Auditorium, Kohat University ofScience and Technology (KUST).
A large number of heads of educational institutions, teachers, students, parents and other distinguishedguests from across the division are expected to participate in the ceremony.
On this occasion, teachers, students and educational institutions who have performed well throughout the year will also beawarded prizes.
The commissioner  directed the concerned officers to complete all the arrangements for the conference in  organized manner
