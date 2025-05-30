Commissioner chairs meeting to review arrangements for DEC, 2025

- Advertisement -

KOHAT, May 30 (APP):An important meeting on Friday was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner, Syed Moatasim Billah Shah to review arrangements for Divisional Education Conference (DEC) 2025.

The District Education Officer (Male) Zahoor Khan and District Education Officer (Female), Bibi Razia participated in the meeting. Detailed consultations were held on the preparations, arrangements and program details of the proposed conference in the meeting.

The commissioner termed such events as very important for promoting education and said that such conferences not only motivate teachers and students but also play a key role in improving standard of education.

Th Divisional Education Conference will be held on May 31, at Iftikhar Auditorium, Kohat University ofScience and Technology (KUST).

A large number of heads of educational institutions, teachers, students, parents and other distinguishedguests from across the division are expected to participate in the ceremony.

On this occasion, teachers, students and educational institutions who have performed well throughout the year will also beawarded prizes.

The commissioner directed the concerned officers to complete all the arrangements for the conference in organized manner