Commercial Market traders launch security drive, push tenant registration

RAWALPINDI, Feb 12 (APP): The Anjuman Tajran Commercial Market Rawalpindi urged shopkeepers to complete the registration of their tenants and employees and follow police guidelines to strengthen security and law and order in the market, a spokesman said on Thursday.

President Malik Sohail Awan, Chairman Mushtaq Mughal, Vice Chairman Hammad Qureshi and other office-bearers conducted shop-to-shop visits to promote traders’ welfare, boost business activity, and ensure compliance with security measures.

In collaboration with the police, the spokesman said the traders’ body had accelerated tenancy registration and employee records to maintain a comprehensive database. Security guards assisted in operations against professional beggars, transgender individuals and unauthorised street vendors, who were removed from market premises.

The office-bearers said the measures were necessary following recent incidents of terrorism and concerns about facilitators. They added that maintaining complete records of tenants and employees would help prevent crime and create a safer, more orderly business environment.

The traders’ leadership appealed once again to shopkeepers to cooperate fully, complete registration of tenants and staff immediately, and comply with police instructions.

The association said the steps were part of a broader initiative to transform the Commercial Market into a secure and model business hub.