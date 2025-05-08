Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR, May 08 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq visited the “Integrated Emergency Response Center” set up in the state metropolis to swiftly encounter any emergent situation caused in case of any Indian aggression from across the LoC to swiftly protect lives and propery.

On this occasion, the PM was briefed about the functioning, management, and structure of the Emergency Response Center, official sources told APP here Thursday night.

The PM was informed that the Emergency Response Center, comprising pertinent officials from the Home Department/Police, Public Health and SDMA, and other relevant departments, was operating round the clock.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements made by the Emergency Response Center, the PM cautioned that there was no room for error or any kind of negligence.

The PM was accompanied by senior Minister Colonel (retd.) Waqar Ahmed Noor and Minister for Highways Azhar Sadiq.