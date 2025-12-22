College of Engineering & Technology,UOS secures PEC registration

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Dec 22 (APP):The Pakistan Engineering Council(PEC) has granted Professional Engineering Body status to the College of Engineering and Technology at the University of Sargodha,here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson, Principal Dr.Malik Muneeb Abid said the recognition will allow the college to offer Continuing Professional Development programs for engineers.

He added that the approval highlights the university’s focus on quality education and professional growth and will help enhance training standards and strengthen ties with the engineering industry.