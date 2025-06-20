Collaborative push urged to modernize, revamp fisheries industry in Sindh

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jun 20 (APP):The Marine Fisheries Department (MFD) hosted a meeting with The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Pakistan, local fish processors and exporters to advance the aquaculture sector in Sindh under the Poverty Alleviation and Inclusive Development Across Rural Sindh (PAIDAR) initiative.

The PAIDAR initiative is a five-year program funded by the European Union, designed to support the Government of Sindh in implementing its poverty reduction strategy across five districts in the province, a press release issued by MFD said here on Friday.

These five districts include Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, and Umerkot selected for their socio-economic challenges and need for inclusive rural development.

Dr. Mansoor Ali Wassan, Director General of the Marine Fisheries Department (MFD) chaired the meeting. He warmly welcomed participants and emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to modernize and sustainably grow Sindh’s fisheries industry.

Dr. Wassan emphasized the importance of integrating marine ecosystem conservation into aquaculture expansion. He highlighted that sustainable aquaculture practices not only boost livelihoods but also protect Sindh’s rich marine biodiversity, which is essential for maintaining healthy coastal ecosystems and ensuring long-term productivity.

A significant highlight of the meeting was the discussion on financial support through the PAIDAR program, which offers up to 60 million Pakistani rupees to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in aquaculture and related sectors.

In addition to financial aid, the program provides technical assistance to fish processors and exporters based in Karachi, enhancing their operational capacity and competitiveness.

The UNIDO team introduced insights from aquaculture experts from Indonesia, who have conducted a comprehensive assessment of supply chain gaps in Sindh’s aquaculture industry. These experts will offer technical guidance to stakeholders, aiming to improve food security and safety standards.

Dr. Wassan expressed his appreciation for UNIDO Pakistan’s dedication to developing Sindh’s aquaculture sector, highlighting the initiative’s crucial role in poverty alleviation and food security enhancement.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders from the fish processing and exporting community, marking a significant step towards a more sustainable and prosperous aquaculture industry in Sindh.