Cold weather with rains in most districts predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, Jan 29 (APP):The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that cold and cloudy weather is likely to occur in most districts of the province.

However, it said rain (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Hangu, Orakzai, Bannu, North & South Waziristan districts.

Isolated light rain is also expected in Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank and D.I.Khan districts.

During the last 24 hours rain recorded in millimeter at different stations of KP was Dir 45mm, Pattan 34mm, Parachinar 28mm, Kalam 22mm, Malam Jabba 19mm, Saidu Sharif 17mm, Chitral 11mm, Balakot 10mm, Mirkhani 09mm, Timergara 07mm, Drosh 06mm, Takht Bhai 04mm, Peshawar (City Trace & A/P 01) and Kakul & Risalpur Trace (each). Snowfall recorded in (inches): Kalam 10 and Malamjaba 08.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 18/09, Chitral 12/03, Timergara 10/03, Dir 09/01, Mirkhani 11/01, Kalam 04/-06, Drosh 10/-01, Saidu Sharif 14/03, Pattan 16/06, Malam Jabba 02/-04, Takht Bhai 16/09, Kakul 17/01, Balakot 14/08, Parachinar 08/00, Bannu 22/05, Cherat 13/02, DI Khan City 24/09.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -06 in Kalam.