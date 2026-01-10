Cold, dry weather predicted for parts of KP

Saturday, January 10, 2026
PESHAWAR, Jan 10 (APP): The meteorological department has predicted cold and dry weather is most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and moderate to dense fog in plain areas of the province.
Shallow to moderate fog was also predicted on Peshawar-Swabi section of motorway during midnight. Very cold and dry weather is expected in most tourist places including Chitral, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Dir, Drosh, Naran and Kaghan from Saturday to Wednesday.
Moderate to dense fog is likely to persist over Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan and surrounding areas during next 24 hours.
