Cold, dry weather likely to persist in most districts of KP
PESHAWAR, Feb 11 (APP):The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) here on Sunday predicted cold and dry weather in most of the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
The temperature in Kalam, Dir, and Malam Jabba has dropped below freezing point, and during the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature in Kalam was recorded as minus 8 degrees Celsius, the PMD official said.
Likewise, the lowest temperature in other parts of the province, including -2 in Dir, while Malam Jabba and Parachinar recorded at minus 1 Celsius, Peshawar recorded a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius, the official added.

