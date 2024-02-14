Election day banner

Cold & dry weather expected in KP

Cold, dry weather

PESHAWAR, Feb 14 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Meteorological Department predicted cold and dry weather across the province during the next 24 hours on Wednesday.

According to the Met Department official, there is a chance of rain and snowfall also expected in the upper parts of the province during the next 12 hours.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius and a chance of rising to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius with a humidity ratio in the air up to 50% was recorded, the official said, adding, the lowest temperature recorded in the province was minus 2 degree Celsius in Dir, Minus 1 in Malam Jabba, 1 in Saidu Sharif, 0 in Abbottabad while up to 5 degrees Celsius has been recorded in Bannu.

There was a reduction in seasonal diseases due to changes in weather with rain and snow, he informed.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services