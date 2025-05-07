34.4 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticCode Red has also been imposed in Punjab Emergency Service District Chiniot
Domestic

Code Red has also been imposed in Punjab Emergency Service District Chiniot

5
- Advertisement -
CHINIOT , May 07 (APP):Code Red has also been imposed in Punjab Emergency Service District Chiniot.
Rescue personnel have been put on high alert to deal with any emergency situation, and instructions have been issued to be ready for immediate rescue operations.
 All rescuers have been ordered to report to their respective stations immediately, while cancelling their leave.
The Command-and-Control Room is monitoring the emergency situation under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Tahira Khan.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan