Coast Guards, Balochistan Fisheries launch joint crackdown on illegal fishing

KARACHI, Oct 15 (APP):The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG), in collaboration with the Balochistan Fisheries Department, have intensified joint operations against illegal fishing and smuggling activities along the coastal waters of Ormara, Pasni, and Jiwani.

According to a news release issued here on Wednesday, trawling, a banned method of fishing, causes severe harm to the marine ecosystem and threatens the livelihoods of local fishermen. Authorities added that trawling boats are often involved in other unlawful activities, including arms and drug smuggling.

During the past month, the joint teams seized six illegal fishing trawlers operating within Balochistan’s territorial waters. The move has been widely welcomed by local fishing communities.

In a separate operation, the PCG also confiscated 245 prohibited fishing nets from the Karachi coastal area, which were damaging marine life and hindering fish breeding.

Officials reaffirmed that the crackdown on illegal fishing and marine smuggling will continue to protect Pakistan’s coastal resources and support sustainable fishing practices.