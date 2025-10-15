Wednesday, October 15, 2025
HomeDomesticCoast Guards, Balochistan Fisheries launch joint crackdown on illegal fishing
Domestic

Coast Guards, Balochistan Fisheries launch joint crackdown on illegal fishing

4
- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Oct 15 (APP):The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG), in collaboration with the Balochistan Fisheries Department, have intensified joint operations against illegal fishing and smuggling activities along the coastal waters of Ormara, Pasni, and Jiwani.
According to a news release issued here on Wednesday, trawling, a banned method of fishing, causes severe harm to the marine ecosystem and threatens the livelihoods of local fishermen. Authorities added that trawling boats are often involved in other unlawful activities, including arms and drug smuggling.
During the past month, the joint teams seized six illegal fishing trawlers operating within Balochistan’s territorial waters. The move has been widely welcomed by local fishing communities.
In a separate operation, the PCG also confiscated 245 prohibited fishing nets from the Karachi coastal area, which were damaging marine life and hindering fish breeding.
Officials reaffirmed that the crackdown on illegal fishing and marine smuggling will continue to protect Pakistan’s coastal resources and support sustainable fishing practices.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan