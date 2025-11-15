CNG station blaze in Attock’s Fatehjang injures youth after compressor explosion

- Advertisement -

ATTOCK, Nov 15 (APP): A gas compressor exploded at a CNG refilling station in Fatehjang, Attock, on Saturday, sparking a fire that engulfed part of the facility. The sudden blast was caused by a pressure buildup in the compressor, officials said, and it triggered a rapid spread of flames across the site.

Rescue 1122 teams, comprising an ambulance and a fire unit, arrived at the scene shortly after the emergency call. They provided first aid to the only injured person, 19-year-old Tipu Sultan, before transporting him to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for further treatment.

The firefighting crew managed to bring the blaze under control within half an hour, preventing it from reaching nearby structures and averting further damage. No additional injuries were reported, and the area was secured once the flames were fully extinguished.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the compressor malfunction and announced that safety inspections of the station will follow.