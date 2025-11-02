CNF recovers 6-kg smuggled silver from vehicle

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP): A team of the Punjab Counter Narcotics Force (CNF) recovered six kilograms of smuggled silver during a routine inspection at Shershah Toll Plaza, here on Sunday.

The silver bricks were found concealed in a Toyota Yaris vehicle intercepted during the operation.

According to initial details, the vehicle’s occupant, identified as Faisal Qadir, son of Ghulam Qadir, failed to provide any satisfactory explanation or documentary proof regarding the possession of the recovered silver. Upon consultation with Customs authorities, the recovery was classified as an act of smuggling.

The CNF officials stated that the case has been handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and necessary legal action as per the prescribed procedure.

The Punjab Counter Narcotics Force reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining coordinated and effective operations across the province against narcotics and other forms of illicit smuggling. The Force continues to work in close collaboration with relevant law enforcement agencies to keep Punjab secure from all kinds of illegal trafficking and unlawful activities.