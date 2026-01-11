CM’s Special Assistant lauds PPP’s services for public

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Jan 11 (APP):The Sindh Chief Minister’s Special Assistant Abdul Jabbar Khan has said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is playing a proactive role inside the parliament and outside as well to resolve problems of the people and to make their lives better.

Talking to the media here on Sunday Khan maintained that the public had been the direct beneficiary of the development projects initiated by the Sindh government as well as the services being rendered in the health, education and security domains.

He defended the PPP’s support to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spearheaded constitutional amendments, saying that the legislative measures had strengthened democracy in the country.

He urged the people to support the PPP to allow the journey of development, peace and prosperity and the entrenchment of democracy to continue.