CM’s aide visits Peshawar Flying Club

PESHAWAR, Jul 11 (APP):Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif visited historic Peshawar Flying Club where he was briefed about the club’s operational capabilities, training infrastructure and its longstanding role in promoting civil aviation and pilot training in the region.

During the visit, he inspected the fleet of training aircraft including the Cessna 150, Cessna 172 and Piper Aztec, flight simulator lab, maintenance hangar and academic block.

He lauded the club’s contributions to Pakistan’s aviation sector terming it a “national asset with historic significance and untapped potential.” He emphasized the need to revive and expand civil aviation training in KP particularly to empower youth, create high-skilled jobs and develop human capital in frontier regions.

CM aide also pledged to explore avenues for government collaboration including support for up gradation of training modules, restoration of grounded aircraft, and policy advocacy for better recognition of pilot licenses and flight instructors trained at PFCL.

CEO Capt. Sohrab Khan briefed the delegation on the club’s renewed focus under new leadership, including the revival of the Flight Instructor Training School (FITS) and plans to restore the Beechcraft King Air 200 for advanced training and charter missions.

Barrister Dr. Saif also met with staff pilots and appreciated the club’s track record of over 60,000 safe flying hours and more than 900 licensed pilots trained over the decades.