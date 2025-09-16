CM’s aide stresses guidance, encouragement of youth for bright future

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Sep 16 (APP):Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Information Technology, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz has said that the youth are the real asset of the nation and their guidance and encouragement are the guarantee of a bright future for the province.

He expressed these views while inaugurating ICS Products Expo 2025 at the Business Incubation Center University of Peshawar here Tuesday. The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Johar Ali, faculty members and students.

CM aide said that promoting the innovation and creativity of the youth is among the top priorities of the government. He added that provincial government is utilizing all available resources enabling youth of KP to showcase their talents at the international level.

Dr. Shafqat Ayaz visited various stalls and held detailed discussions with students about their ideas. He also appreciated efforts of students and said that it is this young generation that will align Pakistan with the world in the fields of digital economy and modern technology.