CM vows protection of journalists’ rights, freedom of press

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that oppression and violence against journalists who speak the truth must end.

In her message on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists (IDEI), she said that press freedom, exercised with a sense of responsibility, forms the foundation of democracy and is essential for a strong and just society.

The chief minister said that journalists are the voice of the people and defenders of social justice, adding that those who expose oppression, injustice, and falsehood are the true heroes of society.

CM Maryam Nawaz said the Punjab government is committed to protecting press freedom and journalists’ rights, noting that several steps have been taken in this regard. She said the Punjab government is determined to realize the dream of providing housing for homeless journalists and stands by all those who pursue truth with integrity and courage.

She added that the purpose of observing this international day is to prevent violence, imprisonment, or intimidation of individuals in their pursuit of truth and justice, and to honor journalists who have suffered for these principles.

The CM expressed gratitude that, by the grace of Allah Almighty, there have been no incidents of journalists’ killings or torture in Punjab, saying that journalists and journalism are safe in the province.