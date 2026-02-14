CM vows full rehabilitation of Gul Plaza victims at Karachi Chamber

KARACHI, Feb 14 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday visited verification counters at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to review the process and meet traders affected by the Gul Plaza incident.

He assured them that his government would temporarily accommodate traders at Parking Plaza, New Jamia Market, and Royal Market on Korangi Road, and provide full compensation for their losses, a communique said.

On the chief minister’s instructions, the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has set up counters to verify claims of losses and ownership or tenancy filed by traders affected by the Gul Plaza incident.

The chief minister was accompanied by provincial ministers Nasir Hussain Shah and Jam Ikram Dharejo, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi, and other senior officials.

At the chamber, the chief minister met KCCI leaders, including Zubair Motiwala and Javed Bilwani. A large number of Gul Plaza-affected shopkeepers were present as the verification of losses continued at specially established counters. Traders were verifying claims related to shop ownership or tenancy and inventory losses. The chief minister visited the counters to personally observe the verification process.

Addressing the gathering, Murad Ali Shah said the Sindh government had already paid Rs10 million each to 45 families of the 62 martyrs of the tragedy. He added that 1,153 compensation cheques of Rs500,000 each for affected shopkeepers were ready for distribution. “We are determined to ensure the complete rehabilitation of the affected traders and will not rest until they are back on their feet,” he said.

Presiding over a meeting in the KCCI conference room, the chief minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident, terming it heartbreaking. He said the government had resolved to stand with the victims in every possible way, adding that President Asif Ali Zardari had also directed that the pain of the affected families be shared and their rehabilitation ensured.

Shah appreciated the Karachi Chamber for conducting the verification process with transparency and said it would be completed by the next day. He sought a verified list from the Karachi commissioner and announced that, once approved, funds would be released within five days. “I will approve the summary today, and compensation cheques will reach the victims within five days,” he assured.

Murad Ali Shah further said that affected traders were being temporarily accommodated at Parking Plaza, New Jamia Market, and Royal Market on Korangi Road, reiterating that Gul Plaza would be rebuilt. He also stressed that daily-wage workers affected by the incident must not be overlooked.

Highlighting fire safety concerns, the chief minister noted that Karachi required around 200 fire tenders, acknowledging the current shortfall. He said efforts were underway to arrange the required number within a year and urged the business community to play its role by installing fire safety equipment at commercial premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Zubair Motiwala thanked the Sindh government for its prompt response and said the chamber was honestly carrying out the verification process. He added that traders whose verification had been completed were being recommended for immediate compensation and advised all businesses to ensure fire safety measures.

The chief minister concluded by reiterating that the Sindh government would continue with determination to compensate losses, rehabilitate traders and workers, and reconstruct Gul Plaza at the earliest.