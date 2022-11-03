CM visits Shaukat Khanum Hospital to inquire after health of Imran Khan

LAHORE, Nov 03 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visited Shaukat Khanum Hospital to inquire after the health of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was under treatment in Shaukat Khanum Hospital after getting injured in firing incident at his container during long march.



Imran Khan while talking to the CM stated that by the grace of Allah Almighty he was feeling better, said a handout issued here.



The CM expressed his grave concern over the incident and thanked Allah Almighty that Imran Khan was safe and sound and the evil designs of the enemy were foiled.



He prayed for the early recovery of Imran Khan and stated that the whole nation stood with him and prayed for his well-being.



The Chief Minister expressed the resolve that the accused involved in the incident would be brought in the court of law.



MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Rasikh Elahi also accompanied the CM.