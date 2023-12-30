CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

RAWALPINDI, Dec 30 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Mohsin Naqvi here on Saturday visited Rawalpindi Ring Road Project and reviewed the construction work on the project.

He said that 12 per cent of work on the 38 km long Mega Rawalpindi Ring Road project had been completed.

Mohsin Naqvi also inspected the construction work on the bridge being built at Sawan and appreciated the performance of FWO.

He was given a briefing by the FWO officials on the progress being made on the project.

The chief minister while talking to media apprised that 12 per cent work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project had been completed.

He expressed the hope that the project would be completed by August.

The CM was informed that the utility services were being shifted. 176 structures had been cleared and the whole land had also been handed over to FWO.

The construction work of underpasses, bridges and waterways had been started.

The citizens of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would be greatly benefited from the completion of this project.

The Rawalpindi Ring Road would be constructed like a Motorway project and it is the biggest project of the province, he said adding, five big interchanges would be built on the 38 km Ring Road. Full payment would be given to the owners for the land acquisition, he said.

The ongoing projects in Punjab would be completed within the stipulated time frame, he added.

Mohsin Naqvi further said that the work on Dadocha Dam was underway and the problem of providing clean drinking water to the residents of Rawalpindi would be resolved with the construction of Dadocha Dam.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi had worked with great dedication to resolve the issue of the provision of water for the residents of Rawalpindi, adding Dadocha Dam would be completed in two years.

“We are also working on a project to resolve traffic problems at the Katchehri Chowk, Rawalpindi, the CM said.

The hospital issue of Murree had also been resolved, he informed.

The CM apprised that the whole process of holding elections was being taken care of by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“Wherever any complaint was reported then we took action on our own before the Election Commission,” he added.

The Punjab government was providing assistance to hold an independent and transparent election.

Mohsin Naqvi informed that the Holy Family Hospital is the biggest in Rawalpindi and would be completed by 31st January.

The hospital which was established in 1945, would be given a new look. Orders for new beds and all basic machinery had been placed, he added.

Provincial Minister Dr. Nasir Jamal, IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Chatta, RPO, CPO, Deputy Commissioner, DG Ring Road Authority and officials of FWO were also present on the occasion.