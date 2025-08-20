CM visits Nihonbashi Expressway Project in Tokyo

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Aug 20 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Metropolitan Expressway Nihonbashi section during her official trip to Tokyo.

She also toured the historic Nihonbashi Bridge, one of Japan’s most iconic landmarks and a popular attraction for pedestrians and visitors, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.

Nihonbashi, Tokyo’s renowned waterfront, connects Tokyo Station with several adjoining districts. To preserve the cultural and historical significance of the ancient Nihonbashi Bridge, Japan is constructing an underground expressway, a mega infrastructure project being developed under a public-private partnership.

The CM was briefed on the project’s eco-friendly features and its role in safeguarding the heritage of Nihonbashi. She also inspected VISTA, the central hub of the Nihonbashi Redevelopment initiative, which integrates modern infrastructure with cultural preservation.