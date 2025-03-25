CM visits Jinnah Hospital, suspends MS, Principal

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Mar 24 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif conducted a surprise visit to Jinnah Hospital, uncovering serious administrative lapses.

Expressing strong dissatisfaction over mismanagement, she ordered the suspension of the Medical Superintendent (MS) and directed the Principal of Jinnah Hospital to resign from his post.

During her inspection, CM Maryam Nawaz visited the medicine store and found that despite the availability of medicines, patients were being denied essential treatments. She toured the emergency ward, personally interacting with patients and their attendants. She checked medical prescriptions and inquired about the provision of medicines and medical tests.

An elderly female patient, deeply moved by the CM’s presence, prayed for her well-being. In response, CM Maryam Nawaz hugged and consoled her, assuring better medical facilities. However, multiple patients voiced complaints about the non-availability of medicines in the emergency ward and other hospital departments.

The CM inspected cleanliness arrangements and overall hospital administration, expressing displeasure over the poor state of medical services. She reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring efficient healthcare delivery and immediate reforms in Punjab’s public hospitals.