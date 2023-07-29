CM visits central procession in Hyderabad, reviews security arrangements

HYDERABAD, Jul 29 (APP): The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday visited Hyderabad on Youm-e-Ashur and reviewed security

arrangements and also took an aerial view of the 10th Muharram processions.

After landing at the Cantonment Helipad here, the CM headed to Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA), which was the starting point of the central procession, and interacted with the organizers of Anjuman-e-Haideri to discuss arrangements about the procession.

The organizers expressed satisfaction and thanked the CM for the cooperation of his government and for his visit.

He was accompanied by Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon.

Shah later visited the control room set up at the City police station where he was given a detailed briefing about the security arrangements by DIG Hyderabad Peer Mohammad Shah and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro.

He was apprised that 3 layers of security covered the main procession and that deployments had been made at all the rooftops of the tall buildings, mosques and seminaries along the route.

He added that one police squad would move ahead of the procession, the second along it and the third one would move behind.

The DIG told that the reserve platoons had been deployed at 3 specific points while the video captured by the CCTV cameras of the entire day was being recorded at the Control Room.

According to him, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) wept the entire route as well as Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) and Karbala Dadan Shah, the culminating point.

The DC Soomro informed the CM that all the stakeholders including district administration, health department, police, WASA, HESCO, and others remained in coordination.

The Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro, Deputy Mayor Sagheer Qureshi and other officers were present on the occasion.