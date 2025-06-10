CM, US envoys discuss enhanced bilateral cooperation

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 10 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker and US Consul General Kristin K. Hawkins, here on Tuesday.

The CM extended a warm welcome to both diplomats and appreciated Natalie Baker’s dynamic and constructive role in strengthening US-Pakistan relations during her tenure in Pakistan.

During the meeting, discussions focused on strengthening the longstanding Pakistan-US relationship and enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The CM also commended the United States for playing a positive and constructive role amid recent tensions between Pakistan and India.

CM Maryam Nawaz thanked Natalie Baker for the US Embassy’s support for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). She also expressed solidarity with the people of California, recognizing it as a sister state to Punjab. The CM described her recent meeting with the US Congressional Pakistan Caucus as both positive and productive.

She emphasized the importance of the United States as a key partner in promoting sustainable peace in South Asia. “Pakistan-US relations are built on shared values and strategic interests,” she noted, reaffirming her commitment to further strengthening ties between Punjab and the state of California.

Highlighting Punjab’s economic potential, she said, “Pakistan is emerging as a strategic partner for the United States in various sectors, including textiles. Punjab, as the country’s most populous and economically robust province, welcomes American investment and cooperation across multiple sectors, she added and also acknowledged the vital role played by the Pakistani-American community in bridging the two nations.

The CM stressed the importance of global collaboration to confront shared challenges such as climate change, food security, and sustainable development. “We view the United States as a key global ally in addressing these critical issues,” she added. She further shared that Punjab has the distinction of launching Pakistan’s first Women’s Virtual Police Station.