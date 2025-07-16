CM upgrades NSIC to specialized medical institution

- Advertisement -

Sargodha, Jul 16 (APP):In a significant development for public healthcare, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif upgraded the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology (NSIC) in Sargodha to a specialised medical institution.

According to spokesperson here on Wednesday, the upgraded institution will offer advanced medical care and specialized services to patients, improving healthcare outcomes in Sargodha and surrounding areas.

Former Member National Assembly Barrister Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha said in his tweet that the decision reflects the government’s commitment to prioritizing public welfare and providing quality healthcare services to citizens.

He said that the NSIC upgradation is expected to have a positive impact on the healthcare landscape in Sargodha, providing patients with access to specialized care and treatment. “This development underscores the government’s focus on improving public services and promoting the well-being of citizens”, he added