CM, U.S envoy Natalie Baker discuss mutual cooperation

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Apr 24 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah met with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker to discuss mutual cooperation between the United States and the Sindh government, emphasising climate change and its impact.

The meeting was held here at CM House and attended by U.S. Consul General Scott Oberum, Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif and other senior officials.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Natalie Baker exchanged views on various bilateral matters, including agricultural development and the use of modern farming technologies. They also explored collaboration in education, healthcare, and investment, with both sides underscoring the need for joint measures to address environmental challenges.

The rehabilitation of flood-affected communities and the reconstruction of homes were key points of discussion. Murad Ali Shah stated that his government is building 2.1 million homes for flood victims and has granted them ownership rights.

Natalie Baker expressed satisfaction with the developmental efforts of the Sindh government and assured continued U.S. support and cooperation. Murad Shah thanked the U.S. government for its assistance and reiterated his commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties.

The meeting was conducted in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides agreeing to enhance mutual relations.