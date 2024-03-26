CM to distribute 50,000 solar systems under “Roshan Gharana” program

LAHORE, Mar 26 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif unveiled plan to distribute 50,000 solar systems across the province through “Chief Minister Roshan Gharana” programme.

Chairing a review meeting on Solar home solution, here on Tuesday, the CM directed to initiate immediate steps for the installation of one kilowatt solar systems. She also directed to bring in solar systems of the latest technology.

With the Budget outlay of Rs 12.6 billion, 50,000 protected consumers using 100 units monthly will be given solar systems through balloting In Phase-I. Gradually home based solar systems will be provided to other consumers of Punjab. A solar system will include advanced solar plate, inverter, battery and other allied accessories.

Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, Secretaries Energy, Finance, Chief Executive Officer Punjab Power Development Company (PPDCL), Managing Director Punjab Power Development Board (PPDB) and other relevant officers attended the meeting.