CM takes notice of the building collapse due to blast

KARACHI, Feb 19 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday took notice of the building collapse due to cylinder blast in Soldier Bazar area and expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of lives.

According to CM House statement, Murad Ali Shah directed the relevant authorities to “immediately rescue people trapped under the debris” and provide the victims with the best possible medical assistance.

Murad Shah also ordered that all possible support be provided to the affected families and instructed the Karachi commissioner to investigate the cause of the incident.