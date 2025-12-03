CM takes notice of stray dog attack on infant in Rajanpur

Thursday, December 4, 2025
LAHORE, Dec 03 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of a tragic incident in which a stray dog fatally attacked an infant in Rajanpur.
Expressing profound grief over the child’s death, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and directed that all aspects of the incident be thoroughly examined.
She sought a detailed report from the Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur and instructed authorities to immediately implement effective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
