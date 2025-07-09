CM takes notice of stray dog attack on Child in Ichhra

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 09 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken serious notice of the incident involving a stray dog attack on a young child in the Ichhra area of Lahore.

She has directed the authorities concerned to submit a detailed report on the unfortunate incident without delay.

The CM expressed her concern over the safety of children and prayed for the swift and full recovery of the injured child.

Additionally, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has also sought a report regarding another incident involving an attack by a pet dog on children in Dunyapur. She emphasized that such incidents must be addressed with urgency to ensure the protection of citizens, particularly children.