CM takes notice of sanitation worker’s death

LAHORE, Feb 07 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the death of a sanitation worker who fell into a manhole in Arifwala and lost his life due to gas accumulation in a sewer line.

Expressing deep grief over the tragic incident, the chief minister extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

She sought a detailed report from the Deputy Commissioner Pakpattan and expressed strong displeasure over the failure to use mandatory safety equipment required for sanitation workers while entering manholes.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to fix responsibility and initiate legal action against those found negligent, emphasizing that negligence in ensuring worker safety would not be tolerated under any circumstances.