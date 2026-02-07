CM takes notice of sanitary worker falling into manhole in Arifwala

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Feb 07 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the incident of a sanitary worker falling into a manhole in Arifwala and dying due to gas filling

the sewer line.

Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the incident, Maryam Nawaz Sharif

expressed sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family, while she has also sought a detailed report of the incident from the deputy commissioner

Pakpattan.

The chief minister expressed strong anger over the non-use of the required safety equipment for descending into the manhole and directed that those responsible be identified and legal action be taken against them.