CM takes notice of murder

LAHORE, Jul 26 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the tragic and horrifying incident involving the slitting of the throat of a 12-year-old girl in Kot Radha Kishan, district Kasur.
Expressing deep grief over the heartbreaking crime, the CM directed the authorities concerned to submit a detailed report immediately and to ensure swift and strict action against those involved.
CM Maryam Nawaz extended her heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family, assuring them that justice will be served and the perpetrators will not escape the law.
