CM takes notice of murder of 5 persons in Chung

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi
LAHORE, Oct 27 (APP):Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday took notice of murder of five persons in Chung area and sought a report from inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab in this regard.
The chief minister directed the police authorities to ensure early arrest of the accused. He directed that strict legal action should be taken against the accused and no stone should be left unturned in providing justice to the heirs of the victims.
Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the accused deserves stern punishment.
Five persons, including a child, were killed in a firing incident in the Chung area on Friday.

