CM takes notice of girl’s injury due to kite string in Shahdara

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Mar 19 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of an incident in Shahdara, where a young girl sustained injuries after a kite string wrapped around her throat.

Expressing strong displeasure over the incident, the CM sought a detailed report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed authorities to ensure the best medical treatment for the injured girl and emphasized the strict enforcement of laws against hazardous kite-flying practices to prevent such incidents in the future.