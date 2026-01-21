CM takes notice of child health complaint; visits LRH

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 21 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Khan Afridi took immediate notice of a social media complaint regarding the critical condition of a minor child and paid a visit to the Emergency Children Ward of Lady Reading Hospital late last night.

The Chief Minister met the child’s family and ordered a complete inquiry into the matter.

Doctors informed him that due to the shortage of beds in the Children ICU it was necessary to shift the patient to Khyber Teaching Hospital where a bed was available.

The Chief Minister immediately directed the provision of an ambulance and ensured the timely transfer of the patient.

He directed the authorities concerned to arrange additional beds for the Children ICU establish prefabricated extension rooms and enhance capacity on an emergency basis.

He also made it clear that if beds are not available in public hospitals treatment will be arranged at private hospitals at government expense.

The Chief Minister further instructed to make the centralized hospital system effective for monitoring bed availability improve the primary health care system and take immediate steps to address the shortage of rooms in doctors hostels.

He also ordered on the spot resolution of issues faced by other patients.

Chief Minister stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government stands with the doctors and teaching community and their welfare and facilitation remain a top priority.

The complainant appreciated the prompt action of the Chief Minister and thanked him for personally visiting the hospital and resolving the child’s issue in a timely manner.