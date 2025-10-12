CM strongly condemns Afghanistan’s unprovoked aggression against Pakistan

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 12 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned Afghanistan’s unprovoked aggression against Pakistan and paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Army for its brave and timely response.

The chief minister said the Pakistan Army is the symbol of national honor, pride, determination, and dignity, and has once again responded to Afghan aggression with courage, wisdom, and unity.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that Pakistan’s borders are a sacred trust, and their protection is the responsibility of every citizen. She said the response to Afghan aggression conveys a clear message that the Pakistan Army is the guarantor of peace, not a sign of weakness.

The CM, reaffirming the resolve of the people of Punjab, said that 120 million Punjabis stand shoulder to shoulder with their valiant armed forces. “We want peace, but there will be no compromise on the integrity of Pakistan or the safety of its citizens,” she concluded.