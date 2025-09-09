CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Sep 08 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, accompanied by President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, met Bangladesh Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Khalid Hussain, here on Monday.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan, H.E. MD Iqbal Hussain Khan, was also present.

On the occasion, Dr. Khalid Hussain announced the provision of 500 new scholarships for talented Pakistani students.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated Bangladesh’s achievements in garments, microfinance, and women’s inclusion, terming them vital for the uplift of society. She said that relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are based on brotherhood that transcends borders and generations. She stressed that enhanced trade and direct contacts would further strengthen people-to-people ties between the two nations.

The CM highlighted Punjab’s keen interest in cooperating with Bangladesh in green energy, flood management, and agricultural sustainability. She underscored that the Punjab government is determined to transform Pak-Bangladesh friendship into a lasting partnership for peace and prosperity in the region.

PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that the hearts of the Pakistani people are filled with love for their Bangladeshi brothers and sisters. He noted that Pakistan still regards MM Alam as a national hero and emphasized the need to further strengthen bilateral ties. He also lauded Bangladesh’s rapid strides in economic development and people’s welfare.

Bangladesh Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Khalid Hussain said that the services of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family for the people of Pakistan will be written in golden words in history. He reiterated Bangladesh’s desire to enhance relations with Pakistan at all levels and noted that he has long followed the speeches of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif with admiration.

Bangladesh High Commissioner H.E. MD Iqbal Hussain Khan stated that the people of Bangladesh deeply appreciated Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for conducting nuclear tests, adding that the younger generation of Bangladesh holds him in high esteem. He further said that the people and government of Bangladesh also greatly value the public service and welfare initiatives of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.