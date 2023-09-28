CM stresses following Holy Prophet’s teachings

LAHORE, Sep 28 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi extended warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, emphasising the universal mercy that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) bestowed upon humanity.

Describing Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) as the epitome of virtuous qualities and lofty values, he highlighted how his arrival brought illumination to the world’s darkness, offering solace to the vulnerable.

In a brief span, Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) established an exemplary social and economic framework that continues to illuminate the path for the entire world even today. CM Mohsin Naqvi emphasised in his Eid Milad-un-Nabi message that true devotion to Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) entails following his life and teachings.

He pointed out that solution to the challenges being faced by the Islamic world lies within the Prophet’s biography. The Prophet (PBUH) imparted teachings of peace, brotherhood, respect for humanity, equality, forgiveness, and justice.

The CM reflected on the regrettable decline of our society, attributing it to our collective neglect of the cherished teachings of the beloved Prophet (PBHU). To reclaim our standing among the comity of nations, he urged a genuine adherence to the noble example set by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He emphasised that by embracing the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBHU), we can uproot oppression, maltreatment, injustice, and unrest from society. Celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi necessitates living our individual and collective lives in accordance with the Prophet’s teachings, he added.