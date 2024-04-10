CM spends Eid with homeless special children, women, elderly

LAHORE, Apr 10 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Social Welfare Complex Township on Wednesday and spent most of the Eid day with homeless special children, women and the elderly.

She visited “Chaman”, “Aafiyyat” and “Darul Falah” in Social Welfare Complex. She directed to make quick arrangements to send an elderly women on Hajj on government expense. She presented them gifts, and gave children toys and sweets. The CM also cut Eid cake with the special children and fed it to them.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif first reached the center established for the destitute children “Chaman.” Seeing the CM in their midst, the children became excited. She asked them about their education and hobbies. The children thanked chief minister for the gifts.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also visited Old Age Home “Aafiyyat,” established for the destitute and homeless senior citizens. She inquired about the well-being of 39 elderly men and women living there. The chief minister sat with a sick woman and put bangles on her. The CM also greeted the elders on behalf of Nawaz Sharif.

An elderly lady said, “My near and dear ones did not come on Eid, but my daughter Maryam has come, I am very happy.” The CM responded, “My time is for you, please pray that I could serve people.” She added, “I have received prayers of my parents. Those who do not value their parents remain in a loss.”

Maryam Nawaz also visited “Darul Falah,” established for the destitute widows. She met eight widows and their children residing there. She loved and hugged the orphans and the children. The children and their mothers expressed happiness seeing Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif with them. “You are our own, may God bless you,” prayed the children and their mothers for the CM.

Social Welfare Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, the chief secretary and others were also present.