CM Sindh for effective case presentation of flood victims in UN donor conference

KARACHI, Dec 01 (APP):Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that provincial government would present its case proficiently in United Nations’ donor conference for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people of Pakistan scheduled to be held in Devos Switzerland in January 2023.

The CM Sindh, in a meeting with the United Nations’ delegation led by its Resident & Humanitarian Coordinator Julien Harneis here at CM House, said that Pakistan, particularly Sindh were the first victims of climate change in the form of unprecedented rains which displaced a large number of people in the province.

He said that 23 districts of Sindh had been badly affected by the disaster of torrential rains and flood while the cumulative losses and damages have been estimated at around $7.86 billion which the province could not manage to meet from its resources.

The UN Resident & Humanitarian Coordinator said that the UN was convening donor conference in Devos, Switzerland in January 2023, in which Sindh must present its case vigorously.

Mr. Julian said that the donor conference would provide chances of achieving enhanced cooperation for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected population and damaged infrastructure in Sindh.

The chief minister directed Planning and Development department to prepare an effective presentation consisting of relevant data so that it could be presented before the international community at the conference.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D, Secretary Local Government, Principal Secretary to Sindh Chief Minister Fayaz Jatoi, CEO People Housing Company, while United Nations delegation also included Resident Representative of UNDP Knut Ostby, Imran Leghari and Aamir Khan.